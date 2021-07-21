Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 352.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.28 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

