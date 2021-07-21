Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,098,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $6,690,537.77. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 6,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.98, for a total transaction of $3,017,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $519.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $549.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

