Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

