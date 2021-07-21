Optimal Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 245.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,446 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 471,011 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $58,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $416,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

