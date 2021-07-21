Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $402.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

