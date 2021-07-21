Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.