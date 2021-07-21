Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.