Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,048,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,701,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,060,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,325,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:TMX opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

