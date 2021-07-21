Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $302.77 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

