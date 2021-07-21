OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Holdings Decreased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 127.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, insider Victor M. Clavelli bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $104,040.00. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 10,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

