Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

