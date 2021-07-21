Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

