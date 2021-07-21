Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Insider Brad George Purchases 20,000 Shares

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) insider Brad George acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Brad George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brad George acquired 25,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Shares of LON OMI opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.48. The company has a market cap of £31.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

