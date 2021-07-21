Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $150,879.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,095 shares of company stock worth $171,239. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

