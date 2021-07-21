OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTRA stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. OTR Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

