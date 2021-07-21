Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Up 5.4%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. 11,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,302,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

