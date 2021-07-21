Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

OM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 344,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.