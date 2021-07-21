Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,287 shares during the period. Outset Medical makes up approximately 1.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Outset Medical worth $129,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

