Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CSFB upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

TSE:OVV opened at C$32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.26%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

