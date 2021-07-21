Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells $615,010.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

