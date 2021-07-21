Oxen Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $193,838.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,704.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.49 or 0.06123801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.01332813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00364688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00131681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.00608613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00384114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00287257 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,846,475 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

