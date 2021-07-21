Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

