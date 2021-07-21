PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 125.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $183,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PAGS traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,359. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

