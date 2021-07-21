Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

