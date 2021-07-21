Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 523 ($6.83). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 598,400 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

