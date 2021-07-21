Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Sells $131,280.00 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00.

NYSE PH opened at $299.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

