Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 2,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,928. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.