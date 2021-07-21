Particl Reaches One Day Volume of $1,981.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Particl has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $13.78 million and $1,981.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00234313 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,402,062 coins and its circulating supply is 11,377,405 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

