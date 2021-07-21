Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) versus CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Critical Comparison

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -36.87% -34.91% CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Passage Bio and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88 CRISPR Therapeutics 1 4 13 0 2.67

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 135.18%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $160.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -4.49 CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 13,064.01 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -23.47

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Passage Bio beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It also develops CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies; allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It develops regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViaCyte, Inc., Nkarta, Inc., and Capsida Biotherapeutics. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

