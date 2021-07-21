Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

PDCO opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

