Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $92,164.06 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PAYX stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.