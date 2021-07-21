Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $92,164.06 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PAYX stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

