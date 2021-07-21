Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

PAYC traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $381.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,094. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 152.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

