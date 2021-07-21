Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

