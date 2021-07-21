PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 1,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.