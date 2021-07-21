PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,451 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AVEO stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. On average, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

