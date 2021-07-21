PDT Partners LLC Sells 15,998 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

