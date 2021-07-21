PDT Partners LLC Takes $331,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.