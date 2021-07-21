PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 87.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Merus by 39.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.