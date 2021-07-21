Peconic Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. The Cheesecake Factory makes up 0.4% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 11,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

