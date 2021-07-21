Peconic Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 2.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.49. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.