Peconic Partners LLC Takes $10.82 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $10,830,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

TWTR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 101,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,836,119. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.