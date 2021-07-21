Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

PNR opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

