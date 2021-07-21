Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 123,842 shares.The stock last traded at $264.12 and had previously closed at $261.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,637.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

