Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

