Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $63.04 Million Stock Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.20% of Athira Pharma worth $63,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $387.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

