Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

