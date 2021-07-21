Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 155,378 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,378 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDMT opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

