Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $10.32 Million Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 330,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,526,648. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.