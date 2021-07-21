Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,663. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

