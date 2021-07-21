Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 76,881 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,975,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $255.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

